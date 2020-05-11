We Are Getting Sample Of Madagascar Cure To See How It Works – Health Minister

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has revealed plans by the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Health to get the Madagascar herbal cure to COVID-19.

The Minister disclosed this on Monday while briefing journalists at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19.

He noted that the plan is to get the herbal product and subject it to analysis to see how it works and how it is used.

“Concerning the question on the cure from Madagascar, this has been making the news and we have the promise of being able to get a sample of the herb/botanical product for analysis and also probably use that opportunity to speak with the health authorities particularly the scientific community on how they use it.

“We will also give that to the research community with us here (in Nigeria) to examine and do what they can do with it.

“We will like to compare the sample with the strain here in our country whether they are identical or similar and see what properties it has. Things like that are normally subjected to analysis to find out how it works,” Ehanire said.

The Minister stressed that all countries are interested in finding a cure to the deadly COVID-19 and Nigeria is also looking at all options.

He added that before the Madagascar cure can be used in Nigeria, it will be examined, “to make sure they are safe and they work.”