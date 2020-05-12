Bayelsa Election: Appeal Court Dismisses Timi Alaibe’s Suit Against Diri

An Appeal Court sitting in Owerri, Imo State on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by the former Bayelsa governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Timi Alaibe against the state governor, Duoye Diri.

Mr. Alaibe is challenging the emergence of Diri as the legitimate winner of the PDP primaries held on September 3, 2019, which also produced him as the governor of the state.

The former governor aspirant had dragged Douye Diri and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over what he described as a ‘flawed process’ of the PDP primary.

But a Federal High Court in Owerri had on March 10, 2020, dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

The court noted that the PDP followed all the constitutional requirements to conduct the primary and subsequent emergence of Diri as the rightful candidate of the party.