Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Law Reform Commission, NDIC Nominees

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Professor Jumai Audi as the Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, revealed this while reading a letter from the President to the lawmakers present at Tuesday’s plenary in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

President Buhari also sought the confirmation of three other persons as regional commissioners of the agency.

They are Ebele Chima (Commissioner – South East), Bassey Abia (Commissioner – South-South), and Mohammed Ibraheem (Commissioner – South-West).

The letter reads, “In compliance with the provision of Section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 199, I wrote to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed (4) names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.”

Similarly, President Buhari urged the lawmakers to confirm Diana Okonta (South-South); and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

According to him, the appointment of the nominees was done “in compliance with the provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act” to fill existing vacancies.

Relying on order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Rules, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, moved a motion for the upper chamber to expedite action on the President’s request for the confirmation of the NDIC nominees.

The Senate President, on his part, stressed the need for the lawmakers to “fast-track the process” to enable the Senate Committees to screen the nominees.

He, thereafter, referred the confirmation request of the NDIC nominees to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Financial Institutions.

The committee, which is chaired by Senator Uba Sani, was given two weeks to report back to the Senate.