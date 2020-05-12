Gunmen Kill 15 Villagers In Kaduna

Gunmen have killed 15 people at Gonan Rogo village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Five persons were injured during the attack which occurred on Monday night.

Although the police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government, Cafra Caino told Channels Television that the gunmen stormed the village while the residents had gone to bed and started shooting sporadically at their houses.

According to him, the sound of the gunshots woke the people from sleep as they scampered for safety in different directions.

He added that the assailants shot 15 of the villagers to death in the process, five others sustained various injuries.

Mr. Caino further stated that the bodies of the deceased will be given a mass burial later today, adding that the entire community is tensed at the moment due to the attack.