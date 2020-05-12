Kaduna Govt Quarantines 50 Persons For Violating Interstate Travel Ban

Kaduna State Standing Committee on COVID-19 says 50 persons have been quarantined at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp for violating the ban of interstate travel in compliance with the Quarantine Orders of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye.

He noted the arrested travellers will be isolated for 14 days to ensure that they are COVID-19 free.

“The quarantine centre received its first set of 27 guests on Sunday, while 23 others were brought in on Monday, following the deployment of senior Kaduna State Government officials to enforce the restriction of movement at various points of entry into the state.

“Federal and state quarantine orders currently in force prohibit all non-essential travel. Therefore, all persons are expected to stay wherever they are until the quarantine restrictions are lifted,’’ Adekeye said.

He added that with the exception of persons on essential duty, anybody attempting to enter Kaduna State will henceforth be turned back and compelled to return to their points of departure.

He, however, appealed to all Kaduna State residents to cooperate with health officials whenever they are required to be tested for COVID-19, provide contact details or to submit themselves for isolation and treatment if they test positive.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 infections in Kaduna State, Adekeye said 15 patients have so far been discharged and four fatalities recorded.