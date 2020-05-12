Nigeria Records 146 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 4,787

Nigeria has recorded 146 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,787

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet late Tuesday confirmed the new cases.

Of the 146 cases, the health agency said 57 were from Lagos, 27 from Kano, 10 in Kwara, nine in Edo, eight in Bauchi, seven in Yobe, and four each in Kebbi and Oyo states.

Other states with new cases include Katsina and Niger, each with three cases, the quartet of Plateau, Borno, Sokoto, and Benue, with two cases each; posting one case each were Gombe, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ogun, FCT, and Rivers states.

While the coronavirus has no definite cure yet, the number of successfully managed cases in the country rose to 959, the NCDC said. However, eight more deaths were recorded, putting the virus’s total toll at 158.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 assured Nigerians that the possible cure being procured from Madagascar would undergo the necessary checks to ensure its efficacy and safety for human consumption.

The capacity of the country’s health facilities was also boosted with the launch of the THISDAY Dome in Abuja on Tuesday.

The facility is expected to add at least 300 beds to assist in the nation’s fight against the virus.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 289,138 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 4,226,110 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 195 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,444,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,184 deaths and 77,733 new cases have been recorded. The United States registered the highest number (1,756) ahead of Britain (627) and Brazil (396).

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 81,650 from 1,358,000 cases. At least 232,733 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second-highest toll with 32,692 deaths from 226,463 cases. Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 30,911 deaths and 221,216 cases, France with 26,991 fatalities and 178,225 infections and Spain with 26,920 deaths and 228,030 cases.

Among the most-affected countries, Belgium has the most deaths as a proportion of its population (76 deaths per 100,000), followed by Spain (58), Italy (51), Britain (48) and France (41).

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,919 cases. It has 78,171 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 159,204 deaths from 1,780,796 cases, the United States and Canada have 86,890 deaths and 1,429,099 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 21,829 deaths and 390,461 cases, Asia has 10,977 deaths and 309,825 cases, the Middle East has 7,737 deaths and 239,266 cases, Africa has 2,376 deaths from 68,364 cases, and Oceania 125 deaths from 8,302 cases.

Corrections by national authorities or late publication of data mean the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.