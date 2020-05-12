Ondo Discharges Five Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Ondo State has discharged five recovered COVID-19 patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Akure, after testing negative.

This brings the total number of cases discharged in the state to 11.

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “This is to announce that five patients of the dreaded coronavirus have been treated and discharged.

“Against this backdrop, only four active cases are currently being monitored in accordance with the globally-accepted protocols at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH)”.