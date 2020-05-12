Police Rescue Two Women Kidnapped In Katsina

The police have rescued two women from suspected bandits in Kurfi Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, Gambo Isah, confirmed this in a statement on Monday.

He explained that the rescue operation was carried out following a distress call they received on Thursday last week.

The bandits, numbering about 10 and armed with AK 47 rifles, were said to have stormed Sabon Layi village on motorbikes and kidnapped some women.

“Consequently, DPO Kurfi led Operation Puff Adder and vigilante group and chased the hoodlums up to Kaguwa village where they engaged the hoodlums into a gun duel,” the statement said.

According to Isah, the team succeeded and rescued the duo of Huraira Murnai (60) and Hadiza Murnai (50).

He noted that the hoodlums escaped into the forest while the police have commenced an investigation into the attack on the village.

Meanwhile, the command’s spokesman revealed that a group of bandits blocked a feeder road leading to Dankar village in Batsari LGA where they robbed innocent villagers of their belongings on Monday.

He said a team of police operatives moved to the scene, chased, and engaged the hoodlums in a heavy gun duel.

“Due to the superior firepower of the police, the hoodlums abandoned their mission and escaped into the nearby forest.

“In the course of the investigation, the team recovered one Assault Rifle (A.R.) loaded with 14 rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition and a motorcycle Kasea, red in colour, unregistered, with Chassis No. LAELE2413KMG45286 and engine NO. 157FMI190745358 belonging to the bandits,” the statement added.