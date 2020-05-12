Seyi Makinde Visits Scene Of Moniya Inferno, Vows To Rebuild Affected Stalls

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday visited the scene of the fire incident that razed some shops at Moniya, Akinyele Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by the chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Taoheed Adedigba and the Chairman, State Advisory Council, Senator Hosea Agboola, among other top government functionaries, told the shop owners that the Caretaker Chairman have been directed to re-build the shops affected by the fire.

Makinde, while commiserating with the victims of the inferno also vowed to allocate the new shops to the old owners when completed.

“The local government will rebuild the shops here and after they are done, they will allocate the new shops to those whose shops were burnt.

“I want to assure you that they will prepare a list, take down your names and we will, as a matter of urgency, see what we can do immediately to cushion the effect of the terrible fire incident,” he said.

The governor also described the inferno as an unfortunate and a heart-breaking incident and assured that the State Government would find ways of assisting the victims that were affected by the inferno so as to cushion the effects of the terrible incident.

