APC Congratulates Gambari On Appointment As President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, CFR, Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) on his appointment as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, noted that the appointment has, once again, demonstrated President Buhari’s avowed commitment to good governance by bringing on board competent Nigerians from all parts of the world to assist him in taking Nigeria to the Next Level.

It also noted that Gambari’s experience and suitability for the strategic office of Chief of Staff is not in doubt.

According to the APC, Gambari is a respected scholar, former minister, and a highly-regarded diplomat, who has worked at the highest level in the United Nations, including being the Under Secretary General of the Department of Political Affairs, Chairperson, African Union-UN Special Representative for Dafur and currently the Special Adviser on International Compact with Iraq and Other Issues to the UN Secretary-General.

He is also the founder of Savannah Center – a research, development, diplomacy and public policy think-tank and co-chair of the Albright-Gambari Commission – addressing issues such as state fragility, climate change, and the cyber‐economy.

With the aforementioned qualifications, the party said Gambari’s appointment is indeed well-thought-out and speaks volumes of the President’s penchant for excellence.

The party also said it is confident that Gambari will bring to bear his scholarly intellect, international network, professional and administrative experience in ensuring the smooth running of the office of the president and support the government to provide good governance and successfully deliver the Next Level programmes for the benefit of Nigerians.

“While our great party assures Gambari of needed support and cooperation, we wish him success in his services to our great country and the people,” the statement added.