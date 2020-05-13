[UPDATED] Buhari Appoints Ibrahim Gambari As Chief Of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed renowned diplomat and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation Mr. Boss Mustapha announced the appointment before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

Following his appointment, Professor Gambari has arrived at the Presidential Villa for the FEC meeting which is presided by President Muhammadu Buhari and has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Other ministers at the meeting include, Ministers of information and Culture, Transport, Solid minerals, Power, Agriculture, and Budget and National planning are physically in the meeting while the remaining cabinet members will join the meeting virtually.

Professor Gambari replaces the former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who died on April 17, 2020, due to complications from coronavirus (COVID-19).

He served as the Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

He held several leadership positions at the national and international levels and has built extensive contacts with governments, as well as public and private institutions, especially in Africa.

The 75-year-old diplomat was also the Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid (1990-1994).

The new Chief of Staff also served as Under-Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Department of Political Affairs between 2005 and 2007.

Professor Gambari attended the Provincial (now Government) Secondary School, Ilorin before proceeding to the Floreat Collegium Kings College, Lagos.

He received his BSc (Econs) degree from the London School of Economics (1968) and his MA and PhD in Political Science/International Relations (1970, 1974) from Columbia University, USA.

Professor Gambari has taught at universities in the United States, Nigeria, and Singapore and has to his credit the authorship of a number of books.

He has received several academic and national honours, including the “Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” (CFR), and the “Order of the Champion of the Oliver R. Tambo” (OCORT) of South Africa.

He is the Pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Ilorin, Nigeria, as well as the current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Bayero University, Kano (BUK).