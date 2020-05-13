Bryan Adams Apologises For Instagram Outburst

Canadian singer and songwriter Bryan Adams on Tuesday apologised for his outburst on Instagram in which he blamed some “… bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” for the outbreak of coronavirus

The music star had been billed to kick off the first of a three-day gig at the Royal Albert Hall in London on May 11 before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe.

His schedule of events also billed him to perform in California, Massachusetts, and Illinois in the U.S during the summer.

On Monday, Adams, apparently giving an outlet to his frustration unleashed a profanity-riddled tirade on the social media platform.

“To all the people missing out on our shows, I wish I could be there more than you know. It’s been great hanging out in isolation with my children and family, but I miss my other family, my band, my crew and my fans. Take care of youselves and hope we can get the show on the road again soon.”

The outbursts drew both commendation and condemnation on social media, with the latter group branding him a racist.

The singer, however, apologised on Tuesday saying he just “wanted to have a rant” about animal cruelty.

“Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” he wrote.

“No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world.”

Adams, 60, has recorded 15 studio albums since his 1980 self-titled debut album, Bryan Adams.