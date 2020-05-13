COVID-19: Kaduna Govt Releases 60 Almajirai From Isolation

The Kaduna State Government has released 60 more almajirai from isolation after they tested negative to the coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in the state, Hafsat Baba, disclosed this on Wednesday.

According to Hafsat, the state ministry of health certified them COVID-19 free after being quarantined for 14 days following their evacuation from other states.

She also stated that the 60 almajirai have reunited with their families.