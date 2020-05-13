Gunmen Abduct Military Officer In Ondo

A military officer has been kidnapped by some gunmen along Auga-Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The officer was said to be travelling alone in his car when he was kidnapped and taken into a nearby bush.

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

He said, the man abducted is an army officer identified as Captain Gana. He was said to be on his way from Abuja to Ibadan and was accosted by the gunmen who abducted him in the Auga-Akoko area of Ondo State.

“He was taken into a nearby bush and the abductors allowed him to call a relation who informed our men in the Ikare-Akoko division.

“Unfortunately, before a team of police detectives got to the area, he had been moved away from the place, but his car was recovered by our men”.

Ikoro noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Undie Adie has ordered for a thorough search for the victim and secure his rescue as soon as possible.

He appealed to the law-abiding residents of the state not to entertain any fear assuring them of adequate security of their lives and property.