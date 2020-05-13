Liverpool Coach Says He Prefers Messi To Ronaldo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said he prefers Barcelona star Lionel Messi to eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo and Messi, who have been one of football’s greatest rivals for over a decade, faced off in the Spanish La Liga between 2009 and 2018.

Eleven out of the last 12 Ballon D’or awards have been won by either of the two, with fans divided on who is the greater.

According to Klopp whose side defeated Barcelona en route to winning the UEFA Champions League last term, although he admires Ronaldo, he will pick Messi over him.

“For me Messi, but I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already,” Klopp was quoted as saying on YouTube channel freekickerz.

He explained that having faced both players, Messi makes playing football “so simple” even though Ronaldo’s physical abilities cannot be downplayed.

The former Borrusia Dortmund coach, said he likes Messi a “little bit more as a player on the pitch,” while not ruling out that Ronaldo is “an absolutely incredible player.”

With Messi having been a constant force at the Nou Camp side since 2005 and Ronaldo getting raving reviews since teaming up with Manchester United in 2003, Klopp has hailed the longevity of the duo.

Both the Argentine and the Euro 2016 winner have had a long-lasting career, leaving their footprints, the Liverpool boss explained.

There are many younger players with potentials to match the duo but Klopp doubts they would stay as long as Messi and Ronaldo.