Nigeria Records 184 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Near 5,000

Nigeria has recorded 184 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total infections to 4,971.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed the new figures in a tweet late Wednesday.

According to the NCDC, 51 new cases were found in Lagos, 23 in Jigawa, 16 in Bauchi, 14 in Kano, 10 in the FCT, and 10 in Rivers.

Kwara state reported nine new cases, Delta and Kaduna each had five new cases, Sokoto and Oyo had four cases; the trio of Kebbi, Nasarawa and Osun reported three new cases; Ondo recorded two new cases, while Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Anambra, Plateau and Niger all reported once case each.

While the number of discharged cases grew to 1,070, the NCDC said six more people had died from the virus since Tuesday, bringing the nation’s total toll to 164.

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 294,199 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT Wednesday.

At least 4,305,340 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 1,473,700 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5,157 deaths and 82,643 new cases have been recorded, with the most new fatalities reported in the United States with 1,599, Brazil with 881 and Britain with 494.

The US also has the highest number of deaths overall with 83,249 from 1,380,465 cases. At least 230,287 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second highest toll with 33,186 deaths from 229,705 cases. Figures compiled by British regional health agencies put the number of fatalities at over 36,000. But these include cases where COVID-19 is only suspected to be the cause, in addition to people who tested positive.

It is followed by Italy with 31,106 deaths and 222,104 cases, Spain with 27,104 deaths and 228,691 infections and France with 27,074 fatalities and 178,060 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 76 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Spain with 58, Italy 51, Britain 49 and France 41.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,926 cases. It has 78,189 recovered cases.

In the past 24 hours, Lesotho has recorded its first infection.

Europe has a total of 160,846 deaths from 1,802,322 cases, the United States and Canada have 88,638 deaths and 1,452,661 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 23,120 deaths and 405,864 cases, Asia has 11,207 deaths and 318,732 cases, the Middle East has 7,814 deaths and 246,834 cases, Africa has 2,448 deaths from 70,612 cases, and Oceania 126 deaths from 8,316 cases.