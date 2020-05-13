NLNG Signs EPC Contracts With SCD JV Consortium

The Nigeria LNG, on Wednesday, signed the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for Train 7 with the SCD Joint Venture Consortium with Saipem, Chiyoda, and Daewoo, as it plans a major expansion in the country’s gas industry.

The long-awaited Train 7 project is expected to boost Nigeria’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) output by 35% from the extant 22 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) to 30 MTPA.

According to the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and a Director on the NLNG Board, Mr. Mele Kyari, achieving the Train 7 vision is crucial to securing the much-needed public confidence of all critical stakeholders.

“Nigeria LNG’s successes since it started operation in 1999 continue to prove that the Company operates a unique business model that is profitable to all its stakeholders. NNPC and the other Shareholders — Shell, Total, and Eni — are proud to be a part of this exceptional Nigerian brand that stands out in the global market.”

“It is for this reason that our President, Muhammadu Buhari instructed through the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources that NNPC as a Shareholder must do everything possible to support all the other Shareholders and NLNG’s Management to secure the much-needed public confidence from all critical stakeholders, especially the critical agencies of the Federal Government of Nigeria and international investors, to pursue the Company’s ambition of adding a 7th train to its existing production capacity. I encourage every stakeholder involved in the execution of the Train 7 Project, especially the SCD JV Consortium, NLNG Train 7 Project Team, and the Company’s Management to leave no stone unturned in making this project a reality,” he added.

READ ALSO: OPEC Sees Oil Market Already Rebalancing

Meanwhile, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NLNG said in a statement that the project, upon completion, will support the Federal Government’s drive to generate more revenue from Nigeria’s gas reserves of about 200 Trillion Cubic Feet (Tcf).

“With the award of the EPC Contracts to our preferred bidders (SCD JV), we are guaranteeing that our country remains significantly on the global list of LNG suppliers. This singular act clearly demonstrates our Shareholders’ determination and resolve to sustain the economic dividends that NLNG’s monetization of our vast natural gas reserves offers our great country Nigeria.”

He expressed confidence in SCD JV Consortium’s proven competence, adding that the demonstration of an understanding of NLNG’s business philosophy by the Consortium will positively influence the execution of the Project and ensure zero harm to people, environment and host communities.

The construction period is expected to last approximately five years with the first LNG rundown expected in 2025.