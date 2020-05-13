Northern Governors Forum Congratulates New Chief Of Staff, Professor Gambari

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, over his appointment as the new Chief of Staff by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a congratulatory message, Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong described the appointment of the accomplished diplomat and Administrator as most deserving and timely.

Lalong said, “We are delighted with this opportunity that Mr. President has given Prof. Gambari to serve the nation.

“The Professor comes into the job with huge experience and knowledge on governance and service, which we believe will enable him to perform well. As Northern Governors, we assure him of our support and prayers as he takes on this very important role”.

The Governors also commended the President for his choice of Prof. Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff, saying his vast knowledge in the administration both at home and abroad will assist the President in delivering on his campaign promises to Nigerians.