Over 160,000 Coronavirus Deaths Recorded In Europe – AFP Tally

Updated May 13, 2020
An Iranian medic treats a patient infected with the COVID-19 virus at a hospital in Tehran on March 1, 2020. A plane carrying UN medical experts and aid touched down on March 2, 2020, in Iran on a mission to help it tackle the world’s second-deadliest outbreak of coronavirus as European powers said they would send further help.
KOOSHA MAHSHID FALAHI / MIZAN NEWS AGENCY / AFP

 

The coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 160,000 people in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1300 GMT Wednesday.

Nearly three-quarters of the 160,455 victims died in the four worst-hit European countries: Britain, Italy, Spain and France. So far, 1,798,209 cases have been recorded across Europe.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.



