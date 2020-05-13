Twitter To Allow Employees Work From Home ‘Forever’

The microblogging site, Twitter, announced on Tuesday that it could allow employees to continue to work from home indefinitely even after the end of the coronavirus crisis.

Twitter said it is one of the first companies to implement the stay-at-home model in early March and the decision to allow workers to continue work from home even after the COVID-19 pandemic follows the fact that its work-from-home measures during the lockdown had been a success.

Human resource personnel for the tech giant, Jennifer Christie, disclosed this in a Twitter blog post.

She said if employees were in a position to work from home and they wanted to continue to do so forever, Twitter would make it possible.

Twitter’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jack Dorsey, also confirmed this in an email sent to the employees, on Tuesday.

“Twitter was one of the first companies to go to a work from home model in the face of COVID-19, but we don’t anticipate being one of the first to return to offices.

“We were uniquely positioned to respond quickly and allow folks to work from home given our emphasis on decentralization and supporting a distributed workforce capable of working from anywhere.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” Christie’s posted.

She also noted that in the next few months, opening offices will be the decision of the tech company, when and if the employees come back, will also be theirs.

“With very few exceptions, offices won’t open before September. When we do decide to open offices, it also won’t be a snap back to the way it was before. It will be careful, intentional, office by office and gradual.

“There will also be no business travel before September, with very few exceptions, and no in-person company events for the rest of 2020. We will assess 2021 events later this year,” Christie added.

According to media reports, several other tech companies, including Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, have adopted the work from home model.

The company said offices would remain closed until at least September, “with very few exceptions.”