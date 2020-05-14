Adamawa Begins Repatriation Of Almajiri Children To Gombe, Other Northern States

The Adamawa state government has commenced the repatriation of over four hundred Almajiri children from different parts of the state to Gombe and other northern states.

The Secretary to Adamawa state government who doubles as the Chairman of the COVID-19 Containment Committee says the move is in line with the agreement reached at several meetings of the northern governors’ forum prior to the escalation of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Almajiri children have been received by the Gombe State government with the promise to check their health status before they are reunited with their families.

READ ALSO: Reps Ask FG To Stop Repatriation Of Almajiri Children

Meanwhile, the Members of the House of Representatives have called on the Federal Government to intervene and immediately halt the repatriation of the Almajiri children to their states of origin.

This formed part of the resolutions of the lawmakers during Tuesday’s plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

They made the call following a motion sponsored by a member of the House, Aishatu Dukku.

According to Dukku, the repatriation of Almajiri children is against the fundamental human rights of any Nigerian to reside in any part of the country.