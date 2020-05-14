Bank Of Industry Donates N20m To Kano COVID-19 Fund

Donations in cash and kind to the Kano Fund Raising Committee on COVID-19 has continued to pour in to assist and mitigate the effects of the noxious Corona Virus ravaging the international community.

The latest donation to the Kano COVID-19 fund is a sum of twenty million naia (N20, 000, 000) given by the Bank of Industry (BOI).

Giving updates on the activities of the committee in a statement, the commissioner for Information and member of the committee, Malam Muhammad Garba indicated that another donation of one million naira (N1,000, 000) was received from Dambatta Fund Raising Committee by the Executive Vice Chairman, Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Dambatta and another five hundred thousand (N500, 000) was received from the family of Alhaji Mukhtar Adnan, Sarkin Bai.

READ ALSO: Presidency Reveals How Buhari Will Tackle Nigeria’s Weak Health System

Other donors, he said, include sums of five hundred thousand naira each from Tsanyawa Local Government Fund Raising Committee and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kano state chapter.

Futma Universal Concept Limited gave one hundred and sixty-two thousand naira (N162,000) while Alhaji Hamisu Dankaka donated a hundred thousand naira (N100, 000).

The commissioner also announced a donation of the sum of N1, 515, 000.00 by the Dawaki community in Dawakin Kudu local government area.

The breakdown of the fund is as follows:

“Hon Mustapha Bala Dawaki N500, 000.00;

Azman Group N500, 000.00;

Alhaji Danlami Baba Tamburawa and Alhaji Babangano Nagwaggo Gano N100, 000.00 each;

Alhaji Shu’aibu Yankatsari, Alhaji Abba Aliyu Yankatsari, Ibrahim Umar Dawakiji, Samari Travelling Agency N50, 000.0 each.

AVM Abdurrahman Ishaq N40, 000.00; Barr. Amina ‘Yargaya and Alhaji Babangano Danlami Tsakuwa, Alhaji Umar Lawan N20, 000.00 each;

Faruku Yakubu Dawaki N15, 000.00.”

The statement also gave a breakdown of donations of items by individuals and corporate organisations as follows: