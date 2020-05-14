Advertisement

Buhari Meets With Service Chiefs, Assures Nigerians Of Safety

Channels Television  
Updated May 14, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari presides over a meeting with the service chiefs in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has reassured citizens in the country of his commitment to securing the lives and property of all.

He gave the reassurance at the National Security Council meeting held on Thursday at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, revealed the President’s position while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He said he briefed the council, along with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, on the security situation and the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The meeting had in attendance, the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, heads of various security agencies, and some ministers.

They included the Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Bashir Magashi; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, among others.

The services chiefs were led to the State House by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin.

Also present were the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans, Lieutenant General Lamidi Adeosun.

Others included the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi.

Highlights of the meeting are captured in the pictures below:

President Muhammadu Buhari with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, at the State House in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over a meeting with the service chiefs in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin, at a meeting with the President in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 

The Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas, at a meeting with the President in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, at a meeting with the President in Abuja on May 14, 2020.

 



