Gambari’s Appointment, A Befitting Development Rooted In Dedication – Kwara Governor

The Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of his new Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Governor AbdulRazaq described Prof. Gambari’s appointment as a befitting development rooted in dedication, loyalty, and history.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said, “The appointment is clearly fit for purpose and is deserving for our own Professor Gambari whose record of service as a diplomat and global statesman is unblemished. On behalf of my family, the government and people of Kwara State.

“I congratulate the Wambai Ilorin for this historic appointment.

“Professor Gambari has always been one of the ‘President’s men’ for decades and it is not surprising that he has been appointed at this crucial moment to serve as his chief of staff.

“We commend Mr. President for yet again honoring not just one of his renowned loyalists of all time but also the people of Kwara State who still relive his relationship with one of Nigeria’s finest military officers and son of Kwara late Major-General Tunde AbdulBaki Idiagbon.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to guide and protect Professor Gambari on this delicate national assignment and to not stop his blessings and protection for President Muhammadu Buhari whose administration continues to impact positively in the lives of the masses”, he added.