Kwara Gov Sacks Driver, Queries COVID-19 Team Over Mishandling Of Case

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the sack of a government driver in charge of a COVID-19 response team ambulance.

The driver in a video which has gone viral on social media is seen evacuating a suspected COVID-19 patient in an unprofessional manner with the help of members of the public.

He was reported to have turned deaf ears to directive and gone ahead to evacuate the victim without waiting for the arrival of the Rapid Response Team (RRT).

“The governor totally condemns the shoddy handling of the gentleman who was clearly going through a hard time,” Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He has directed that the driver be fired immediately. As the investigation revealed, the driver failed to heed clear directive not to take any action until the Rapid Response Team (RRT) arrives the scene. He evacuated the gentleman with the help of members of the public without waiting for the arrival of the RRT.

“That incident was avoidable, and we sincerely apologise to the gentleman and to the people of Kwara State for the embarrassing development. We assure them this will not happen again,” the statement added.

Governor AbdulRazaq also directed the issuance of queries to top officials of the state ministry of health for failing to act with necessary caution and expertise in the handling of the incident.

The governor directed that members of the RRT be queried so as to ensure such incident of dangerous violation of COVID-19 safety protocols does not repeat itself.

He added that it is equally distasteful and unacceptable that the driver, who had long been involved in such operations, made unethical comments to somebody in distress.