Oyo State Commissioner For Environment, Kehinde Ayoola Is Dead

The Oyo State government has announced the death of its Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Honourable Kehinde Ayoola.

The announcement was made in a statement signed on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the state Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Ayoola, according to the statement drove himself to Frontida Critical Care Hospital, Iyaganku, Ibadan, two weeks ago, for medical checks, after which he was advised to proceed on bed rest.

He was, however, pronounced dead on Thursday morning.

Ayoola served as the Speaker of the 4th Session of the Oyo State House of Assembly, under the administration of former Governor Lam Adesina.

He was one of the first batch of 14 Commissioners sworn into office on August 14, 2019, by Governor Makinde and was thereafter asked to head the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

The late Commissioner was born in Oyo town in January 1965 and attended St. Michael’s Primary School, Oke Ebo, Oyo, Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, where he studied Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control.