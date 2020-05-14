PHOTOS: President Buhari Meets With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the security chiefs in Abuja.

The meeting began shortly after the service chiefs arrived at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It had in attendance the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Babagana Monguno, and some ministers.

They are Minister of Defence, Retired Major General Bashir Magashi; Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, among others.

The services chiefs were led to the State House by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin.

Also present were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others included the Inspector General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Yusuf Bichi.

See more photos below: