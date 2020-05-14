Returnee Who Died In Lagos Did Not Have COVID-19 – Prof Abayomi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, has revealed that the Nigerian returnee who recently died in an isolation facility within the metropolis, was not COVID-19 positive.

This he disclosed to debunk certain reports in the media suggesting that the patient died of coronavirus.

The commissioner revealed this on Thursday via a series of tweets on social media.

READ ALSO: Presidency Reveals How Buhari Will Tackle Nigeria’s Weak Health System

He said, “I hereby inform the general public that the Nigerian who recently returned from Dubai as part of a group of returnees who were placed in a #COVID19 isolation program in lekki, developed complications and was transferred to one of our facilities where he died.

“Because of the sudden nature of his demise and without any prior knowledge of his multiple preexisting conditions it was presumed to be a #COVID19 related death

“This presumptive attribution is a precaution to ensure the safe clinical management of the patient and subsequent handling of the corpse.

“The definitive #COVID19 gold standard test has turned out to be negative for the #COVID19 infection and his death is no longer considered to have been attributable to #COVID19.”