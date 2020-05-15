Edo Discharges 20 More COVID-19 Patients, Records Fifth Death

The Edo State government has announced the discharge of 20 more coronavirus (COVID-19) patients in the state.

According to a statement on Thursday by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, the patients tested negative for the disease and have been cleared from the isolation centres.

He noted that 17 of the patients were discharged from the Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC), while the facilities at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) discharged one and two patients respectively.

Governor Obaseki also announced the fifth COVID-19 death in the state, attributing the incident to the patient’s inability to promptly report for treatment.

“So far, 34 persons have been discharged. A patient, who reported late for treatment, was lost to the virus. Stay safe,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Health in Edo, Dr Patrick Okundia, disclosed that the state has so far recorded 89 confirmed cases, five deaths, and 780 suspected cases.

He added that the state has discharged 34 patients, tested 812 samples, and screened over 216, 000 residents.

The 89 cases, according to Okundia, were recorded in Oredo (55), Esan West (four), Egor (eight), Ovia North East (six), Ikpoba-Okha (nine), Uhunmwode (two), Etsako Central (one), Esan South East (one), Akoko-Edo (one), Esan Central (one) and Orhionwon (one) Local government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He stated that the government has taken serious steps to curtail the spread of the virus in the state, stressing that other confirmed cases yet to be discharged were on active treatment at various isolation centres in the state.

The commissioner, however, urged all residents to support the state government efforts at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by complying with all laid down directives.

He also asked them to come out for the ongoing massive screening and testing exercise across the local government councils in the state.