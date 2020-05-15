Eleven ISWAP Fighters Surrender To Gallant Troops In Adamawa

Eleven ISWAP Fighters have surrendered to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Adamawa state.

This is according to a statement from the Nigeria Defence Headquarters.

According to the communique, “On 11 May 2020, eleven ISWAP fighters surrendered to troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in Adamawa State.

“The repentant insurgents are being profiled for further action. This number of surrendered BHT/ISWAP fighters is an indication of the heat of our operational activities on the terrorists due to the renewed impetus in the theatre to end the criminality. There are indications that more terrorists are willing to surrender.

One of such moves, was the dropping off of 72 family members of BHTs/ISWAP at the entrance of Ngala town in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State on 10 May 2020 around 8.30pm, comprising 33 women and 39 children. All of them are in custody of troops for further action.

“It would be recalled that the De-radicalization, Rehabilitation and Reintegration programme for ex-fighters under Operation SAFE CORRIDOR has recorded tremendous success. So far, 280 clients have successfully undergone the programme and reintegrated into the society, 25 of this number were repatriated to Niger Republic. Presently, 603 clients are due to pass out in June 2020. Other fighters are hereby encouraged to come out of the bush/hideouts to surrender.”

Meanwhile, on 9 May 2020 troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE at Uvaha High Ground Area in Limankara, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State neutralized 3 suicide bombers attempting to infiltrate the defence location.

Similarity, troops of 144 Battalion, 82 Division task Force Battalion, 26 Task Force Brigade and 271 Task Force Tank Battalion neutralized 18 Boko Haram Terrorists within the past one week. These operations took place at Gamboru Ngala, Firgi Mubi – Kamale Road in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State as well as Ngoshe near the Nigeria – Cameroon border. A total of 72 persons were also rescued from the Boko Haram Terrorists.’

Also, on 9 May 2020, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion, at Pulka – Ngurosoye, near Bama town repelled BHT ambush and killed 20 terrorists, while on escort duty. Equally, on 13 May 2020, Operation LAFIYA DOLE troops killed 9 insurgents in an ambush at Mainok – Jakana axis in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State. Two gun trucks mounted with anti aircraft gun were captured.

In all, sixty-one Boko Haram Terrorists/ISWAP criminals were neutralized in the Theatre, aside from those that escaped with gunshot wounds with narrow chances of survival.

In a swift operation, within this period, gallant Troop of Army Super Camp Mallam Fatori on 11 May 2020, conducted a clearance operation to Tumbun Fulani in Abadam Local Government Area of Borno State.

Several terrorists were killed while their vehicles and logistics bases were destroyed.