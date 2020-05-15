Advertisement

PHOTOS: Police Parade Suspected IPOB Members, Cultists In Delta

Updated May 15, 2020
The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Hafiz Inuwa, parading various crime suspects at the Police Headquarters in Asaba on May 15, 2020.

 

 

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a group of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for attacking some of its personnel in the state.

The IPOB members were paraded along with some other crime suspects by the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, on Friday at the Police Headquarters in Asaba, the state capital.

He revealed that the police have made tremendous breakthroughs with the arrest of over 200 suspected criminals, including child traffickers during the period of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Other suspects paraded included Indian hemp dealers caught with three bags of the substance, cultists arrested during their initiation in Abraka, and some gun runners.

Inuwa noted that the suspects were being investigated for the various crimes committed and would be charged to court thereafter.

According to him, the police recovered several arms and ammunition among other dangerous items from the suspects.

