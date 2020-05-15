Post-COVID-19: Buhari Plans Large Scale Installation Of Residential Solar Systems

President Muhammadu Buhari is planning to tackle Nigeria’s poor power issue by installation a large scale of residential solar systems.

This is according to a communiqué from the presidency.

In its statement on Thursday, the presidency noted that President Buhari plans to have large scale installation of residential solar systems, utilizing mainly local materials.

According to the statement signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President also plans to tackle Nigeria’s weak health system through the establishment of standard laboratories, intensive care units, and isolation centres.

The communique noted that the health infrastructure will eventually be recalibrated for the good of the people, and in readiness for future emergencies.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Officials Signing Loan Documents In Chinese Language, Lawmaker Claims

Below is the full statement from the presidency.