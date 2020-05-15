Sanwo-Olu Appoints New Lagos Urban Renewal Authority GM

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved with immediate effect, the appointment of Ajibike Shomade as the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Authority (LASURA).

Shomade who is a seasoned planning and development expert a Masters in Management Marketing from Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, and a Higher National Diploma in Town and Regional Planning from the Lagos State Polytechnic.

She received both local and international training in property and legal documents development and emotional intelligence among others.

Ajibike Shomade had served the Lagos State Government through the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation(LSDPC) where she rose to the level of General Manager Property and Land Management from 2017 to 2018.

As a manager of human and material resources, she is versed in executive team leadership, policy improvement, and documentation skills among other core competent areas.