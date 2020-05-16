27 Bandits Killed By Troops Of Operation Hadarin Daji Along Katsina-Zamfara Border

The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has killed 27 armed bandits and destroyed some of their dwellings along the Nahuta-Doumborou Corridor on the border between Katsina and Zamfara States.

This is according to a statement by Major General John Enenche, head of Defence Media Operations at the Nigeria Defence Headquarters.

In his communique, Major General Enenche noted that the operation was executed on Thursday May 14, 2020, sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that a notorious armed bandit leader and his followers were harboured in a cluster of huts near a high ground in the area.

Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched a Nigerian Air Force attack helicopter as well as a ground attack aircraft to engage the location.

Overhead the target area, several of the armed bandits were seen along with a large number of rustled cattle. The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the area, neutralizing some of the bandits while few escaped with injuries. Human Intelligence (HUMINT) sources later confirmed that no fewer than 27 bandits were neutralized as a result of the attack.

The Defence spokesman on behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria thanked all Nigerians for their support and encouraged the general public to continue providing useful information that would facilitate its operations to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the Country.