Ezekwesili Calls For End To Killings In Kaduna

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has called for an end to the killings in Kaduna State.

In a series of posts on Twitter on Saturday, the former minister urged the Federal Government and security agencies to take decisive steps to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

“I challenge @nigeriagov, @ngrpresident, @mbuhari and the IG @policeng to please, please surprise us and prove me wrong by actually breaking the pattern in Kaduna State and everywhere else in our country, where citizens are killed in their communities and no consequences follow,” she tweeted.

I CHALLENGE @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident @MBuhari and the IG @PoliceNG to PLEASE , PLEASE SURPRISE us and PROVE ME WRONG by actually breaking the PATTERN in Kaduna State and everywhere else in our country, where citizens are KILLED in their Communities and NO CONSEQUENCES follow. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) May 16, 2020

According to her, “countries that have no respect for the sanctity of human life inherently lack the basic ingredients for social contract between government and citizens. Countries that are void of social contract, end up eroding their social capital among their citizens. Is this not Nigeria now?” the former minister asked.

She, therefore, urged Nigerians to take a stand and demand accountability from all levels of governments.

Read Also: El-Rufai Meets With Security Heads, Others Over Killings In Kaduna

Meanwhile, she prayed that God comforts all those who have lost their loved ones in the recent killings in Kajuru local government of the state.

On Friday, the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, held an emergency meeting with heads of security agencies over the attacks.

The meeting also had in attendance the state deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, leadership of the Nigerian Army and the Department of State Services (DSS) in Kaduna, as well as political leaders and traditional rulers.

Member of the House of Representatives representing Kajuru/ Chikun Federal Constituency, Danjuma Barde, as well as District Head of Kufana, Titus Dauda, who were in attendance called on all warring parties involved in the conflict to sheath their swords and assured them that the government was working to bring the attacks to an end.