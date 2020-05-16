I Don’t Have A Problem With Sunday Oliseh – Enyeama

Former Super Eagles captain, Vincent Enyeama has said he does not have issues with ex-coach of the team, Sunday Oliseh.

Enyeama, 37, unceremoniously quit the Super Eagles in 2015 after a row with the then-coach, Oliseh. This was after the 1996 Olympic gold medalist had stripped the former Lille goalie of the team’s captaincy and handed it over to Ahmed Musa.

There are speculations that the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner is not in a good term with Oliseh since the incident, but Enyeama has brushed aside such claims, saying he has no “problem” with the former Super Eagles skipper.

“I don’t have a problem with Sunday Oliseh; get that point right,” the former Enyimba star said in an Instagram live chat with Channels TV on Friday.

“I don’t have a problem with Sunday Oliseh. I have heard a whole lot of people say “Vincent has a problem with Sunday Oliseh” which he restarted is not true.

According to him, the fallout with Oliseh was “a script,” adding that “we all played our part and the movie was done.”

He noted, however, that he “had a lot to offer to the team” before his retirement and revealed that he was invited to the disciplinary board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after the incident.

On claims by former internationals, Taiye Taiwo and Chinedu Ogbuke that they were asked for a bribe to be included in the country’s team to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Enyeama said he cannot deny or verify the allegations.

“I have not been a victim,” he noted. “I have not experienced it. God has always been my strength. My talent has always been there to see me through also. I can; put my foot down, sincerely, to say that thing has not been that thing, or there has been that thing.”

He added that some of the players that won the 2013 AFCON for Nigeria may have been dropped from the team to the World Cup in Brazil due to a loss of form or injuries.

The ex-goalkeeper said: “If you consider the present form, you might not want to take the same team,” adding that “Not because they won AFCON, they have to be in the team for the World Cup. “ (edited)