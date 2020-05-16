We’ll Strengthen Efforts To Protect Our People Against COVID-19 – Uzodimma

The Imo State government has promised to strengthen efforts towards protecting its people from the COVID-19.

Governor, Hope Uzodinma made the commitment while addressing journalists in Owerri on Friday after noting that the state had recorded an additional four cases of the COVID-19.

He expressed his displeasure over the fact that despite the ban on interstate travels and the directives issued on movement to curb the spread of the virus, there was still a lot of non-compliance.

According to the governor, the four cases are all members of the same family who were infected by one of them who recently returned from Lagos.

“There is now need for us to strengthen efforts towards protecting our people at the villages. Despite the announcements and directives to close all borders, it is surprising that somebody came in from Lagos and has infected four members of his family,” he said.

This now brings the total number of cases in the state to seven.

Meanwhile, speaking further, governor Uzodimma directed indigenes with bodies of relatives at mortuaries across the state to go ahead and bury them.

He, however, noted that there should be no elaborate celebrations in strict compliance with government’s rules.