Yobe Discharges Six Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Channels Television  
Updated May 16, 2020
Yobe is situated in North-East Nigeria
Yobe state has discharged its index COVID-19 case and five other patients after they tested negative for the virus at its Damaturu isolation centre.

The state’s Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lawan Gana, confirmed the news to Channels Television on Saturday.

According to the Commissioner, Yobe now has 32 confirmed cases, five deaths, and 21 active cases.

Gana added that two doctors, six nurses, and one laboratory scientist are among the confirmed cases.

On Friday, the state had received a batch of 58 Almajirai repatriated from Adamawa state.



