COVID-19: Buhari Receives Briefing From PTF Delegation

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a briefing from a delegation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The task force which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, met with the President at the State House in Abuja.

Others at the meeting include the Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire; PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu; the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, and others.

The pictures from the briefing were shared on the Presidency’s official Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

