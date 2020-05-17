Advertisement

COVID-19: Buhari Receives Briefing From PTF Delegation

Channels Television  
Updated May 17, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received a briefing from a delegation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The task force which is chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, met with the President at the State House in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Madagascar Cure Will Be Subjected To Regulatory Process Before Use In Nigeria – PTF

Others at the meeting include the Health Minister, Dr Osagie Ehanire; PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu; the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, and others.

The pictures from the briefing were shared on the Presidency’s official Twitter handle @NGRPresident.

See photos below…



More on Coronavirus

Just In: Leaders Bayern Munich Brush Aside Union On Bundesliga Return

Sanwo-Olu Gives New Guidelines As Lagos Enters Next Phase Of Lockdown Ease

Pregnant Doctor Dies Of COVID-19 In Algeria

Two COVID-19 Patients Recover In Enugu

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement