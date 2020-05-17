Cross River Govt Approves $2m For Procurement Of Items From China

The Cross River State executive council has approved the sum of two million dollars, for the direct procurement and airlifting of items from china for the production of personal protection equipment by the garment factory.

The executive council meeting was presided over by the Governor, Professor Ben Ayade at the exco chambers Governor’s s office in Calabar.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting the commissioner for information and orientation, Comrade Asu Okang, said after deliberations on memo presented, the council considered the move critical for the continuous protection of the citizens against the ravaging coronavirus.

The approval is for the procurement of materials for the production of face mask for distribution to children free of charge to pupils and students in both primary and secondary schools of the state when schools finally reopen.

The garment factory has also promised to make available nose masks for representatives of media houses across the country free of charge.