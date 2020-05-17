Gana Narrowly Escaped Death With Gunshot Wounds – Military

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says wanted notorious criminal suspect, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, has been injured.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, was injured in a special operation conducted by troops on Saturday at Mtan village in Utenge Council Ward of Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

Enenche noted that a combined team of troops of Operation Whirl Stroke Special Forces of Sector 2 deployed in Gbise and Zaki Biam in Benue State, as well as those from Sector 4 in Taraba State, carried out a raid operation on Gana’s hideout.

“Two of the gang members were neutralised and others fled with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

“Exploitation revealed that Gana narrowly escaped death with gunshot wounds,” he said in the statement.

The major general said troops recovered some items such as one locally fabricated machine gun, six locally-made rifles, two locally fabricated cartridge guns, and one Dane gun, among others.

He added that Gana’s personal belongings, other items, and thatched houses in the areas were destroyed by the soldiers.

In another development, the DHQ spokesman revealed that troops of Sector 3 deployed at Ondori in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State raided the camp of a group of Bassa armed militia said to be planning to attack some Tiv villages over land disputes.

He noted that seven members of the Bassa militia, dressed in red shirts, were arrested in the camp.

Enenche said the soldiers recovered some weapons from the camp while the suspects were being interrogated and would be handed over to the police thereafter.