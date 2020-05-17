Governor Wike Expresses Shock Over Sudden Death Of Media Aide

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed shock over the sudden death of his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu.

He described late Nwakaudu as a loyal and dedicated professional who contributed immensely to the implementation of The NEW Rivers Vision.

READ ALSO: Three Dubai Evacuees Test Positive For COVID-19

The governor on behalf of his family, the government, and good people of the State condoled with the bereaved family.

He prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Late Nwakaudu died today at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital (RSUTH) after a brief illness.