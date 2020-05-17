Advertisement

Madagascar Records First COVID-19 Death

Updated May 17, 2020
This general view shows the empty second-hand clothes market in the Isotry district of Madagascar capital Antananarivo on May 16, 2020, where 16 people have been infected with COVID-19 coronavirus by a single resident of this neighbourhood.  RIJASOLO / AFP.

 

Madagascar on Sunday reported the first death of a patient suffering from novel coronavirus nearly two months after it was first detected in the country, official statistics showed.

The Indian ocean island which has reported 304 cases has hit the headlines over a home-grown herbal concoction that President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the virus.

Several African countries have ordered or expressed interest in the purported remedy, which is known as COVID-Organics.

The tonic drink is derived from artemisia — a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment — and other indigenous herbs.

But the World Health Organization has warned against “adopting a product that has not been taken through tests to see its efficacy”.

