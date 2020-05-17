Advertisement

Nine Patients Discharged As New COVID-19 Cases Are Recorded In Jigawa

Updated May 17, 2020
A file photo of a Jigawa map.

 

Nine COVID-19 patients have been discharged as 11 new cases are recorded in Jigawa state.

This brings the total number of patients recovered in the state to 71.

This is according to the commissioner of Health and the Chairman of the Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Abba Zakari who spoke to newsmen in Dutse the state Capital.

However, the state Capital having the highest number of cases recorded lockdown will be strictly imposed even on grocery sellers.



