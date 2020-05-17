Oyo Records 31 More Cases Of COVID-19

Thirty-one more people have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State.

The State COVID-19 Task Force confirmed this in its latest update on the disease in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the task force revealed that 30 of the cases were members of staff of the same organisation based in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the statement, the organisation is located in Ibadan South West Local Government Area (LGA) while the remaining one case is from Egbeda LGA.

The government stated that the affected organisation’s offices have been shut down and would be decontaminated.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm as the situation is under control.

“Intensified contact tracing has already commenced. We will give an update on any additional measures that may need to be taken,” the statement read.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oyo to 107, out of which 77 are active with two dead, and 28 patients discharged.

The new cases were among the 176 additional COVID-19 infections announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday.

In a late-night tweet, the NCDC said 95 of the cases were in Lagos, 11 in Abuja, eight each in Niger and Borno states, and six in Jigawa.

Kaduna also reported four new cases, three in Anambra, two each in Edo, Rivers, Nasarawa and Bauchi States, as well as one each in Benue and Zamfara States.

A breakdown of the figures by regions shows that Lagos in the South West has the highest with 2,373 cases of COVID-19, followed by Kano in the North West with 761.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the North Central region has the third-highest tally in the country with 397, just as Bauchi in the North East has 212, Edo in the South South has 95, and Enugu in the South East has 12 cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 5,621 with 1,472 patients discharged and 176 deaths across 34 states and the FCT.