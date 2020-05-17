Plateau Records First COVID-19 Death 

Plateau State has recorded its first COVID-19 death and this is coming shortly after the state government reviewed the lockdown in the state from Monday to Wednesday every week.

Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this during a broadcast where he said the review will remain until further notice.

Plateau state currently has twenty-one confirmed cases, seventeen are active with four discharged and one death.