Sanwo-Olu Gives New Guidelines As Lagos Enters Next Phase Of Lockdown Ease

As Lagos state begins the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given out new guidelines that would hasten and guarantee the safety of residents and contain the spread of the virus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu says a register will be opened to ensure inspection of businesses and compliance with physical distancing rules before the lockdown can be lifted totally.

He also called for special considerations for the elderly while he explained that he’s been holding series of meetings with leaders of religious organisations in the state on the best ways to ensure the safety of everyone ahead of the total lifting of the lockdown.