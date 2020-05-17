Two COVID-19 Patients Recover In Enugu

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has announced that two (2) of the ten (10) previously active COVID-19 cases undergoing treatment in Enugu State have now tested negative and are being assessed for discharge from the isolation and treatment centre where they have been receiving treatment.

These two cases are the three-year-old and 13-year old contacts of the 3rd case in Enugu State, the indigene of Bauchi State with a positive travel history to and from Jos, Plateau State.

According to a communique from the ministry, the unwavering support and commitment of the Enugu State Government ably led by His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has continued to yield good results as the motivated staff of the State Ministry of Health continue to work tirelessly to identify, isolate, and treat COVID-19 cases in the state.

The health ministry urged the people of Enugu State to continue to comply with the directives of the Federal Government, the Enugu State Government on containment of the spread of COVID-19 as well as the precautionary measures in the public health advisory of the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Enugu State Ministry of Health.

“The best options remain:

To stay home when it is not necessary to go out.

To wear a facemask/covering whenever you must go out.

To keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social/physical distancing protocol and avoid crowded places

To practice good respiratory hygiene (when coughing or sneezing).

To clean surfaces with a 1 in 6 concentration of bleach and water.

To wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible.

And when facilities for handwashing are unavailable, to sanitize your hands as often as possible using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

When You do these, you protect me, and when I do these, I protect you.

Keep staying safe!,” the statement read in part.