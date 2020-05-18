Again, Suspected Boko Haram Insurgents Attack Dapchi Community

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents have again attacked Dapchi community in Yobe state shooting sporadically.

A Dapchi resident solely known as Garba told Channels Television that the security personnel stationed in the community engaged the gunmen while he was fleeing into the bush for safety.

Garba who is a mechanic further explained that the attackers carted away food palliatives brought into the palace of the District Head by State Emergency Management Agency and later set the palace ablaze.

The Police Public Relation Officer in the state, ASP Abdulkarim Dungus confirmed the incident but said the number of casualties are still sketchy as means of communications have been tempered with making contacts very difficult .

Efforts to speak with the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Lieutenant Chinonso Oteh proved abortive as he could not be reached on the phone.

Dapchi, a town about 100 kilometers from Damaturu the state capital was last attacked on March 5, 2020 in which seven mobile police officers were killed and also an armored vehicle burnt down.