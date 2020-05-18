Bauchi Discharges 20 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

The Bauchi State government has discharged 20 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from its treatment facility in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed announced this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.

He noted that the latest recovery has raised the number of COVID-19 patients successfully managed and discharged in the state to 89.

Governor Mohammed thanked the medical personnel in the State for their steadfastness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also commended the State Task Force on COVID-19 and security officials, among other stakeholders for their efforts in curbing the spread of the disease in Bauchi.

As of May 17, Bauchi has 215 COVID-19 infections with 143 active cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Read the governor’s tweets below:

