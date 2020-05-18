Advertisement

Bauchi Discharges 20 Recovered COVID-19 Patients

Channels Television  
Updated May 18, 2020
A health worker helps his colleague with his PPE during a community testing as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Sodiq Adelakun/Channels TV

 

 

The Bauchi State government has discharged 20 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients from its treatment facility in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed announced this on Monday via his verified Twitter handle.

He noted that the latest recovery has raised the number of COVID-19 patients successfully managed and discharged in the state to 89.

Governor Mohammed thanked the medical personnel in the State for their steadfastness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also commended the State Task Force on COVID-19 and security officials, among other stakeholders for their efforts in curbing the spread of the disease in Bauchi.

As of May 17, Bauchi has 215 COVID-19 infections with 143 active cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Read the governor’s tweets below:



More on Coronavirus

Burundi To Vote In Tense Poll Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Timeline Of WHO’s Role In COVID-19 Pandemic

European Landmarks Reopen But COVID-19 Hits Hard Elsewhere

Ireland Cautiously Begins To Ease COVID-19 Lockdown

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement